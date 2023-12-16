Luton captain Lockyer ‘stable’ after cardiac arrest on field. Man City draws again

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has collapsed on the field for the second time this year after suffering cardiac arrest. The incident prompted the abandonment of the team’s English Premier League game at Bournemouth. Lockyer was taken to the hospital and Luton says he is “stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.” Fans stayed behind at Vitality Stadium after the match was called off and chanted the name of Lockyer. The Wales international defender dropped to the ground untouched in the 59th minute. The score was 1-1 at the time. Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Crystal Palace 2-2 and drop two more points in its increasingly unconvincing title defense. There were wins for Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton.

