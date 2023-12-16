Luton captain Lockyer ‘responsive’ after suffering cardiac arrest on field. Man City draws again

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has collapsed on the field for the second time this year and prompted the abandonment of their English Premier League game at Bournemouth. Luton reported around an hour after the incident that Lockyer was “responsive” and was taken to a hospital. Fans stayed behind at Vitality Stadium after the match was called off and chanted the name of Lockyer. The Wales international defender dropped to the ground untouched in the 59th minute. The score was 1-1 at the time. Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead and drew with Crystal Palace 2-2 and dropped two more points in its increasingly unconvincing title defense. There were wins for Newcastle and Chelsea.

