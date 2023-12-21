Luton captain Lockyer has defibrillator fitted. Out of hospital after cardiac arrest

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton says captain Tom Lockyer has had a defibrillator fitted following his on-field cardiac arrest and left the hospital to begin a period of rehabilitation at home. Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Luton’s match at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. The game was abandoned and will be replayed. It was the second time Lockyer collapsed during a match. The other time was in May during the second-tier Championship playoff final and that was because he suffered atrial fibrillation. Luton says the issue Lockyer experienced on Saturday was different.

