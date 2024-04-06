Luton boosts EPL survival hopes with comeback win over Bournemouth

LUTON, England (AP) — Carlton Morris’ 90th-minute goal has given relegation-threatened Luton a badly needed 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League. Morris scored from close range off Cauley Woodrow’s cross to complete the comeback victory at Kenilworth Road. Jordan Clark equalized with the first league goal of his career. Luton snapped a 10-game winless run and moved level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. The Hatters remain in the drop zone on goal difference. Marcus Tavernier scored for the visitors in the 52nd minute after hitting the post in the first half. Clark tied it in the 73rd.

