Luton beats Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League with the help of two own-goals

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Two own-goals helped Luton to a 3-2 win over last-place Sheffield United in the Premier League. Luton is one point from safety after back-to-back wins but Sheffield United’s hopes of survival took another blow. Own-goals from Jack Robinson and Amos Ben Slimane at Bramall Lane gave Luton the points in the game between two teams battling to avoid relegation. Alfie Doughty put Luton ahead in the 17th minute but Oliver McBurnie evened the score in the 61st and Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield United the lead eight minutes later. Then came the two blunders from Robinson and Slimane.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.