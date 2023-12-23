Luton beats Newcastle a week after captain suffered cardiac arrest on the field

LUTON, England (AP) — Andros Townsend has dedicated his winning goal to captain Tom Lockyer after Luton beat Newcastle 1-0 in the English Premier League. Luton picked up three valuable points in the fight to avoid relegation a week after Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in a league game. Townsend scored in the 25th minute at Kenilworth Road when converting Ross Barkley’s flick on from a corner. It secured a third win for Luton and moved it to within two points of safety. Lockyer has had a defibrillator fitted after collapsing on the field and has left hospital to rehabilitate at home.

