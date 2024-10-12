Luther Burden’s long TD run gets No. 21 Missouri started in 45-3 rout of Minutemen

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Missouri receiver Luther Burden scored on a 61-yard jet sweep less than a minute into the game and the 21st-ranked Tigers went on to beat Massachusetts 45-3. Missouri rebounded from its 41-10 loss at Texas A&M last week with a resounding victory over the Football Bowl Subdivision independent. UMass lost its third straight game. Brady Cook completed 14 of 19 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters and gave way to Drew Pyne to start the fourth. Marcus Carroll rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. The Tigers limited UMass to 237 yards.

