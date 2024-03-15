Lured by the passion for soccer, growing number of foreign players join Argentina’s women’s league

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A growing number of foreign players are joining Argentina’s women’s soccer league. They’re drawn more by the country’s storied history and passion for soccer than money. In an economically troubled nation, they’re not paid as well as top players in Europe. But they say the Argentine league offers an opportunity to grow and develop while playing in front of passionate fans. Each team in the country’s league has at least one foreign player and can sign as many as six. Ichika Egashira came all the way from Japan, saying “I liked Argentine soccer and I am also a big fan of (Lionel) Messi. I wanted to play in Argentina, but I had no idea about women’s soccer here.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.