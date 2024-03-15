Lured by the passion for soccer, growing number of foreign players join Argentina’s women’s league

By DEBORA REY The Associated Press
Ichika Egashira, from Japan, bottom row, far right, poses for photos with her team River Plate before facing Boca Juniors at a professional women's soccer match in Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Egashira is part of a growing group of foreigners joining the Argentinian league as it seeks to boost its recently turned professional women's soccer teams. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A growing number of foreign players are joining Argentina’s women’s soccer league. They’re drawn more by the country’s storied history and passion for soccer than money. In an economically troubled nation, they’re not paid as well as top players in Europe. But they say the Argentine league offers an opportunity to grow and develop while playing in front of passionate fans. Each team in the country’s league has at least one foreign player and can sign as many as six. Ichika Egashira came all the way from Japan, saying “I liked Argentine soccer and I am also a big fan of (Lionel) Messi. I wanted to play in Argentina, but I had no idea about women’s soccer here.”

