Luquinhas, Vanzeir rally Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Crew

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luquinhas and Dante Vanzeir scored second-half goals to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew. Alexandru Matan scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute to give Columbus (1-2-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Luquinhas knotted the score with an unassisted goal in the 58th minute. Vanzeir scored the match-winner in the 86th minute with assists from John Tolkin and Cristian Cásseres Jr. The Red Bulls (1-1-2) came in winless in their first three matches for the first time since 2014. The two teams have had a result-changing goal scored in the 86th minute or later in the last five match-ups.

