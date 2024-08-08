Luo Shifang beats Canada’s Maude Charron as China remains perfect in Olympic weightlifting

PARIS (AP) — Luo Shifang beat Canada’s Maude Charron to make China a perfect 3 for 3 in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics. Luo won the women’s 59-kilogram division in her Olympic debut at age 23. China’s Li Fabin won the men’s 61 kilograms and Hou Zhihui won the women’s 49 kilograms on Wednesday. The weightlifting powerhouse nation could add another with Shi Zhiyong in the men’s 73-kilogram category on Thursday night and has a top contender in the women’s +81 kilograms on Sunday.

