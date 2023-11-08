Lunin saves penalty after Kepa injury. Real Madrid eases into knockout stage of Champions League

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Real Madrid and Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Andriy Lunin has saved an early penalty after being a last-minute replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Madrid went on to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the 27th straight season by beating Braga 3-0. Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo scored to give Madrid its fourth win from four matches in Group C. Kepa missed the game after sustaining an injury during warmups and had to be replaced by Lunin. He dived to his right to make the save on the penalty taken by Álvaro Djaló six minutes into the match with the game tied 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

