Lunin saves penalty after Kepa injury. Real Madrid eases into knockout stage of Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Andriy Lunin has saved an early penalty after being a last-minute replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Madrid went on to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the 27th straight season by beating Braga 3-0. Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo scored to give Madrid its fourth win from four matches in Group C. Kepa missed the game after sustaining an injury during warmups and had to be replaced by Lunin. He dived to his right to make the save on the penalty taken by Álvaro Djaló six minutes into the match with the game tied 0-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.