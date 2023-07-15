Lundgaard takes pole position at Honda Indy Toronto; IndyCar season leader Palou 15th

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Lundgaard has the pole for the Honda Indy Toronto. He had the best lap in the Firestone Fast 6 on a wet street course at Toronto’s Exhibition Place on Saturday. Scott McLaughlin and Pato O’Ward were second and third, respectively. IndyCar standings leader Alex Palou was one of the drivers eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Palou has won four consecutive races but will start 15th in Sunday’s race. Reigning Honda Indy Toronto champion Scott Dixon didn’t advance past the second round of qualifying and will be seventh on the grid.

