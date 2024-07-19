Lundgaard set to defend Honda Indy title as drivers hit track with new hybrid tech

TORONTO (AP) — Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard didn’t get the chance to celebrate his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory last year in Toronto. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver was pulled in the middle of his post-race press conference, needing to catch a flight home. And so, in November, he made a point of returning by intentionally booking a flight home through the Ontario capital. Now, he’s back in Toronto, where he’s set to defend his title. Qualifying for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto begins Saturday, which will determine pole position and the starting order for Sunday’s 85-lap race through Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.