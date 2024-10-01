Luna Rossa recovers to stay even with Britannia in America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Britain’s INEOS Britannia and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have exchanged blows again in a tight America’s Cup challenger final that remained even 4-4 after eight races. Luna Rossa sustained yet another boat failure to lose the first race Tuesday but recovered to beat Britannia by 16 seconds in the second duel on the day in a first-to-seven playoff series. The Italian boat nearly came to a halt after a big nosedive that was apparently caused by the boat failure early in the first race. It was eventually disqualified after outside support crew had to come on board.

