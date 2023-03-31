Lula endorses Brazil’s bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has endorsed the country’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The Brazilians want to bring the tournament to Latin America for the first time. Lula says the move is aimed at making the women’s game grow in the nation. The president of the Brazilian soccer confederation and the country’s sports minister have been working to form a bid that is yet to be delivered to FIFA. A joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany as well as another of South Africa are also in contention. U.S. soccer executives are also considering a bid to host the tournament either in 2027 or 2031.

