Lukosius hits 6 3-pointers to help No. 18 Cincinnati hold off Northern Kentucky 76-60

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 18 points on six made 3-pointers and No. 18 Cincinnati held off Northern Kentucky 76-60. Dillon Mitchell had 12 points for 4-0 Cincinnati and Jizzle James scored 11 with six assists. Northern Kentucky was led by Sam Vinson who scored 16 points and Trey Robinson who had 12. The team fell to 0-4. Northern Kentucky committed 12 turnovers in the first half leading to 17 of the Bearcats’ 32 points. Cincinnati led by just one point in the second half when Lukosius made three straight 3-pointers to help the Bearcats build a 54-45 lead.

