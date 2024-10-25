Lukébakio double gives Sevilla rare away win in 2-0 triumph over Espanyol

CORNELLA, Spain (AP) — Dodi Lukébakio’s first-half double has given Sevilla a 2-0 result against Espanyol and its first away win in nine games in La Liga. The Belgian was deadly in and around the Espanyol box. His opening goal after 20 minutes was a sumptuous strike from 30 meters out and a goal-of-the-season contender omn Friday. His second was an angled shot just before halftime. The result was Sevilla’s first win away from home this season and lifts it into ninth place. Espanyol is in 15th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.