Luke Weaver’s 2025 option exercised by New York Yankees for $2.5 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Weaver’s 2025 option has been exercised by the New York Yankees for $2.5 million. Weaver took over from Clay Holmes as Yankees closer in September and finished 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves, striking out 103 and walking 26 in 84 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA and four saves in the postseason as the Yankees won their first AL pennant since 2009 and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

