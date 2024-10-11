Luke Weaver let out `ferocious jungle cat’ in new role as Yankees closer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New York Yankees relievers didn’t allow an earned run in 15 2/3 innings during their four-game AL Division Series win over the Kansas City Royals. It was the third-most innings without an earned run in a postseason series. In his new role as Yankees closer, Like Weaver says “it’s just like the ferocious jungle cat just comes out me.” Seeking its 28th World Series title and first since 2009, New York opens the AL Championship Series at home Monday night against Cleveland or Detroit.

