Luke Weaver guaranteed $2 million by Yankees and could earn up to $8.25 million over 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Luke Weaver is guaranteed $2 million as part of his one-year contract with the New York Yankees, a deal that includes a team option for 2025 and performance bonuses that allow him to earn up to $8.25 million over two seasons. The Yankees hold a $2.5 million option for 2025 and the option price could increase by $3.5 million based on innings. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses this year for both starts and relief appearances. Weaver was claimed by the Yankees off waivers from Seattle on Sept. 12. He was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts for New York.

