Luke Weaver becomes Yankees closer after getting cut by Reds and Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — Cut by the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners last year, Luke Weaver finds himself as the New York Yankees postseason closer. Manager Aaron Boone turned to the right-hander last month after a series of blown saves by two-time All-Star Clay Holmes. A first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2014, the 31-year-old Weaver is with his sixth big league team. He credits Gerrit Cole with teaching him a new fastball grip, and Weaver also worked to cut down on the kick in his windup, developing a tougher fastball.

