Luke Weaver becomes Yankees closer after getting cut by Reds and Mariners

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver reacts after the final out of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — Cut by the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners last year, Luke Weaver finds himself as the New York Yankees postseason closer. Manager Aaron Boone turned to the right-hander last month after a series of blown saves by two-time All-Star Clay Holmes. A first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2014, the 31-year-old Weaver is with his sixth big league team. He credits Gerrit Cole with teaching him a new fastball grip, and Weaver also worked to cut down on the kick in his windup, developing a tougher fastball.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.