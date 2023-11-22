Luke Shaw back in training after 3 months out to ease Man United’s injury issues in defense

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is back in training after a three-month injury absence that has limited the England international to only two games this season. United says Shaw is working with the main squad ahead of the Premier League game at Everton on Sunday. The left back sustained what United said was a “muscle issue” in August after appearing in the team’s opening two league games. Shaw’s absence came at a time United had a number of other key injuries in defense that have sidelined Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.