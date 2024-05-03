Luke Rowe, who helped 3 leaders win the Tour de France, will retire at the end of the season

LONDON (AP) — British cyclist Luke Rowe will retire at the end of the season. His Ineos Grenadiers team announced the news on Friday. Rowe played a role in five Tour de France victories for three different leaders. The 34-year-old Rowe has been with the team which was previously known as Sky since 2012. He took part in eight consecutive editions of the Tour and helped Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to victory, often in the role of road captain. Rowe had signed a new 2-year contract to remain with Ineos Grenadiers through to 2025 but decided to bring forward his retirement by a season after getting injured in a crash during the E3 Saxo Classic in March.

