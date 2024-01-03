Luke Littler has taken darts by storm and can complete his stunning run by winning the world title

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler can make more history by becoming the youngest player to win the World Darts Championship. The 16-year-old Littler is on debut at the biggest event in the sport and has taken the tournament by storm with his unlikely run to the final at the Alexandra Palace in London, where he will face Luke Humphries The unseeded player has already knocked out two former world champions in Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross and guaranteed himself $250,000 in prize money. That will go up to $630,000 if he can beat Humphries, who will become world No.1 following his own run to the final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.