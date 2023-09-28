Luke Donald, Europe’s accidental captain, adds a ruthless edge to his Ryder Cup leadership

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — It seems there’s more to Luke Donald than meets the eye. The man tasked with regaining the Ryder Cup for Europe this week has been called many things over the years from unassuming, clean cut to one of the great European golfers of his generation. But there’s also a ruthless side to his captaincy that might surprise many. Shane Lowry says Donald will “call the right shots” and “make the hard decisions.” Donald is a former No. 1-ranked golfer who became an accidental captain after Henrik Stenson defected to LIV Golf and was stripped of the role.

