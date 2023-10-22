Luke Bailey throws TD pass to Trey Radocha with no time remaining to lift Drake past San Diego 25-20

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luke Bailey threw two touchdown passes, including a 38-yarder to Trey Radocha with no time remaining, and Drake beat San Diego 25-20 on Saturday.

The right-handed Bailey scrambled to his left before heaving his game-winning TD pass into the end zone to Radocha, who jumped for the ball between two defenders.

Isaiah Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run that gave San Diego a 20-19 lead with 42 seconds to play before Bailey’s final toss capped a 7-play, 75-yard drive.

Bailey was 18-of-43 passing for 287 yards for Drake (4-3, 4-0 Pioneer League). He lofted his first touchdown pass from near midfield to Mitchell January, who made an over-the-shoulder catch and stumbled into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown.

Williams had 65 yards rushing on 16 carries. Dom Nankil was 10-of-18 passing for 180 yards for San Diego (1-6, 1-3). Ja’seem Reed made five catches for 125 yards and Re-al Mitchell added 10 for 80.

