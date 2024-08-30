Luke Altmyer’s four touchdown passes leads Illinois past Eastern Illinois 45-0

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for 213 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Illinois past Eastern Illinois 45-0 in the season opener for both teams. Altmyer spread the wealth while completing 19 of 24 passes. Eleven receivers caught passes, three for touchdowns. Pat Bryant had two TDs, giving him 11 for his career. Malik Elzy and Tanner Arkin also caught TD passes.

