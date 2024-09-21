Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 24 Illinois to 31-24 OT win over No. 22 Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for four touchdowns, including a short toss to Pat Bryant in overtime to give No. 24 Illinois a 31-24 win over No. 22 Nebraska. The Illini are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten and have beaten two ranked opponents in the same season for the first time since 2007. They beat the Cornhuskers a third straight time in Lincoln and spoiled the celebration of their 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska has dropped 25 straight games to Top 25 teams since 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.