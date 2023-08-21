Luke Altmyer selected starting quarterback at Illinois for opener against Toledo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has announced Luke Altmyer will be the starting quarterback for Illinois when it opens the season at home against Toledo on Sept. 2. Altmyer transferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Mississippi. He started one game and appeared in three others for the Rebels last season. He beat out Ball State graduate transfer John Paddock and Donovan Leary for the Illini job.

