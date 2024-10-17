Lukas Reichel makes his season debut for the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Lukas Reichel has made his season debut for the Chicago Blackhawks after he was a healthy scratch for the team’s opening four-game trip. Reichel was the center on Chicago’s fourth line for its home opener against San Jose, playing alongside veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith. Coach Luke Richardson felt the matchup with the Sharks was a good time to put Reichel in. The 22-year-old Reichel was a first-round pick in the 2020 entry draft, but he has struggled with inconsistency since his NHL debut almost three years ago.

