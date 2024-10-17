Lukas Reichel makes his season debut for the Blackhawks in win over Sharks

CHICAGO (AP) — Lukas Reichel has made his season debut for the Chicago Blackhawks after he was a healthy scratch for the team’s opening four-game trip. Reichel skated for 8 1/2 minutes during Chicago’s 4-2 victory over San Jose in its home opener. He centered the team’s fourth line in his 100th career game, playing alongside veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith. Coach Luke Richardson says he thought Reichel made some good plays. The 22-year-old Reichel was a first-round pick in the 2020 entry draft, but he has struggled with inconsistency since his NHL debut almost three years ago.

