CHICAGO (AP) — Lukas Reichel is poised to make his season debut for the Chicago Blackhawks after he was a healthy scratch for the team’s opening four-game trip. Reichel is expected to center Chicago’s fourth line alongside veteran forwards Pat Maroon and Craig Smith in the team’s home opener against San Jose. Coach Luke Richardson felt the matchup with the Sharks was a good time to put Reichel in. The 22-year-old Reichel was a first-round pick in the 2020 entry draft, but he has struggled with inconsistency since his NHL debut almost three years ago.

