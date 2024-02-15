Lukaku scores for Roma to draw 1-1 at Feyenoord in Europa League, Marseille draws at Shakhtar

Romelu Lukaku kept up his hot scoring form in the Europa League by netting the equalizer to give Roma a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday in the first leg of the playoff to qualify for the round of 16. Brazilian winger Igor Paixão put the hosts ahead with a header in the first-half injury time before Lukaku nodded home in the 67th after a meeting a cross into the box. In a tense finish in Hamburg, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Eguinaldo salvaged a 2-2 draw against Marseille.

