Lukaku scores for Roma to draw 1-1 at Feyenoord in Europa League, Marseille draws at Shakhtar

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Roma's Romelu Lukaku is seen during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

Romelu Lukaku kept up his hot scoring form in the Europa League by netting the equalizer to give Roma a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday in the first leg of the playoff to qualify for the round of 16. Brazilian winger Igor Paixão put the hosts ahead with a header in the first-half injury time before Lukaku nodded home in the 67th after a meeting a cross into the box. In a tense finish in Hamburg, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Eguinaldo salvaged a 2-2 draw against Marseille.

