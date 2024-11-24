Lukaku scores against his former club and Napoli beats Roma 1-0 to reclaim Serie A lead

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club and Napoli beat struggling Roma 1-0 to reclaim the Serie A lead and ruin Claudio Ranieri’s debut with the Giallorossi. Napoli moved one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan and Fiorentina. Fiorentina won 2-0 at Como for its seventh consecutive victory. Lukaku redirected in a cross from Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo early in the second half. Ranieri was hired 10 days ago as Roma’s third coach of the season. Roma remained in 12th place and four points above the relegation zone. Patrick Vieira’s debut as Genoa coach was a 2-2 draw with Cagliari.

