Lukaku scores 2 in Roma’s 4-1 win at Cagliari. Napoli loses 3-1 at home to Fiorentina

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is making an immediate impact at Roma. But Paulo Dybala remains injury prone. Lukaku scored twice in Roma’s 4-1 win at last-place Cagliari in Serie A to raise his tally to seven goals in eight matches across all competitions with the Giallorossi. Dybala exited the match in the first half with a left knee issue. Defending champion Napoli was beaten at home for the second time this season in a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina. Lazio gave up a two-goal advantage but still managed to beat visiting Atalanta 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico.

