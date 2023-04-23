Lukaku puts on show in Inter win with 2 goals and an assist

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan has been waiting all season for this version of Romelu Lukaku. The big Belgium striker scored twice and set up the third goal in a 3-0 win at Empoli to end Inter’s five-match winless run in Serie A. The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August. The return to form comes with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals against Juventus approaching on Wednesday followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival AC Milan next month. Runaway leader Napoli was visiting Juventus and Milan was hosting Lecce.

