Lukaku loses perfect penalty record in Italy but scores late to help Roma beat Lecce 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku lost his perfect penalty record in Italy but atoned for his error with a last-minute winner as two stoppage-time goals saw Roma snatch a 2-1 win over Lecce in Serie A. Lukaku should have got Roma off to the perfect start but his spot kick was saved by Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone. It was the first penalty Lukaku had failed to convert in Italy. Pontus Almqvist appeared to have given Lecce the win but substitute Sardar Azmoun and Lukaku snatched three points for Roma. Second-place Juventus plays at Fiorentina later Sunday. Claudio Ranieri’s halftime substitutes made a difference as Cagliari beat Genoa 2-1 for a second successive victory.

