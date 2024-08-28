Lukaku lands in Italy to finalise move to Napoli and rekindle winning relationship with Conte

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Excitement is ramping up in Naples over the rekindling of the winning combination of Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte. Chelsea forward Lukaku has landed in the Italian city to finalise his transfer to Napoli and more than 100 fans greeted the Belgian international when he arrived at the club’s clinic to complete his medical. A fan fell to the ground and Lukaku stopped to help him up. Italian media reports that Lukaku will sign a three-year contract at Napoli, with the Serie A club paying Chelsea $33 million plus 30% of any future transfer fee. Lukaku had his two most productive seasons under Conte at Inter, winning the Serie A title in 2021.

