Lukaku completes 3-year move to Napoli from Chelsea for reported $33M

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has completed his move to Napoli and coach Antonio Conte says he could play immediately. Napoli announced the news on social media saying “Romelu is proud to be one of us!” It did not give any details of the deal but Italian media reports say Lukaku has signed a three-year contract at Napoli and the Serie A club has paid Chelsea 30 million euros plus 30% of any future transfer fee. Conte says Lukaku could make his debut at home to Parma on Saturday.

