Lukaku and Leão decisive for Inter and Milan before CL derby
By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and AC Milan, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco]
ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up the third goal in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win at Empoli to end the Nerazzurri’s five-match winless run in Serie A. The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August. The return to form comes with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals against Juventus approaching on Wednesday followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival AC Milan next month. Milan beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão. Runaway Serie A leader Napoli was playing at Juventus later.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, scores the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, partially hidden, scores his second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Bucco
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, center, and Empoli's Fabiano Parisi battle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)