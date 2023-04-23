Lukaku and Leão decisive for Inter and Milan before CL derby

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up the third goal in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win at Empoli to end the Nerazzurri’s five-match winless run in Serie A. The goals were Lukaku’s first from open play in the Italian league since the opening round of the season in August. The return to form comes with the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals against Juventus approaching on Wednesday followed by the Champions League semifinals against city rival AC Milan next month. Milan beat visiting Lecce 2-0 with a brace from Rafael Leão. Runaway Serie A leader Napoli was playing at Juventus later.

