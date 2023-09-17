Lukaku and Dybala play together for first time and help Roma crush Empoli 7-0

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala looked a powerful partnership in their first match together as they helped Roma crush newly promoted Empoli 7-0 in Serie A. Dybala netted twice and Lukaku scored his first goal in his second match since joining from Chelsea. Renato Sanches, Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini and an own-goal from Alberto Grassi secured Roma’s first win of the season in style. Dybala had missed Roma’s last match against Milan — which was Lukaku’s debut — through injury. Giacomo Bonaventura scored a stunning goal against his hometown club to help Fiorentina beat Atalanta 3-2. Frosinone fought back from two goals down to beat Sassuolo 4-2 and record its best-ever start to a Serie A season.

