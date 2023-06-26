Luka Modric to stay with Real Madrid for another season in the Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Luka Modric’s contract for another season. The 37-year-old Croatian will stay with the club at least until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Madrid last week had also extended the contract of veteran midfielder Toni Kroos until the end of the upcoming season. The moves allow Madrid to keep two of its most experienced players in a midfield that will be refreshed by the recent signing of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

