Luka Modric penalty completes thrilling 4-2 win for Croatia over Netherlands in Nations League

By MIKE CORDER The Associated Press
Croatia's Bruno Petkovic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Croatia at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has scored an extra-time penalty to seal a thrilling 4-2 victory for Croatia over the Netherlands and a place in the Nations League final. Thousands of ecstatic red-and-white clad Croatia fans chanted “Luka! Luka! Luka!” after the 37-year-old sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 116th minute on Wednesday. Substitute Bruno Petković also scored in extra-time as staunch Dutch resistance finally crumbled. Another substitute, Netherlands forward Noa Lang, had forced the game into extra time with a volleyed equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.

