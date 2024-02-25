Luka Modric comes off the bench to give Spanish leader Real Madrid 1-0 win over Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric came off the bench and lifted Real Madrid to a 1-0 win over Sevilla by scoring from long range to keep his team firmly in control of the Spanish league title race. The 38-year-old Modric collected a deflection with one touch before unleashing a powerful strike that grazed the post before finding the net in the 81st minute. Madrid’s victory kept it eight points above Barcelona. Nico Williams was sent off with two quick yellow cards to leave Athletic Bilbao with 10 players just before halftime in its 3-1 loss at Real Betis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.