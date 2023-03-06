Luka Modrić back in Croatia squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Luka Modrić is back in the Croatian national team as part of a 25-man squad named for two European Championship qualifying games. The 37-year-old Modrić said after captaining Croatia to victory over Morocco in the third-place game ay last year’s World Cup that he wanted to “continue until at least the Nations League and after we will see.” Croatia starts the four-team UEFA Nations League Finals on June 14 against the host Netherlands. Modrić should first add to his national-team record 162 appearances in Euro 2024 qualifying. Croatia hosts Wales on March 25 and then plays at Turkey three days later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.