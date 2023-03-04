Luka Jović seals 2-1 Fiorentina win over Milan in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Fiorentina substitute Luka Jović has scored late to seal a 2-1 win over AC Milan in Serie A. It ends the defending champion’s four-game winning run before it faces Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday. Nicolás González broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 49th minute and he floated in a perfect cross for the in-flying Jović to head the winner in the 87th. Milan left back Théo Hernandez grabbed a late consolation. Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have taken another blow after drawing with Udinese at home 0-0. Atalanta has won only one of its past five matches in all competitions.

