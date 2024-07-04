Luka Doncic, Slovenia head to Olympic qualifying semifinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece await

Luka Doncic and Slovenia still have Olympic hopes. And so does the Philippines, much to its own surprise. Doncic had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Slovenia beat New Zealand 104-78 on Thursday to clinch a semifinal spot in the Olympic qualifying tournament at Piraeus, Greece. Slovenia needed to win by at least 10 points to make the semifinals. The Philippines lost to Georgia but advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of their tournament in Riga, Latvia, anyway. That created a bit of an issue because the Philippines squad had flights home scheduled for Friday.

