Luka Doncic scores 28, Mavericks rout Kings 132-96

By BEN ROSS The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis,right, and forward Keegan Murray, left, as he shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 132-96 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Doncic added 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Mavericks moved into sixth place in the Western Conference, a game ahead of the Kings, with both teams trying to avoid the play-in tournament.

Kyrie Irving had 24 points and eight assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 18 points but was held to 6-of-18 shooting. Keegan Murray added 17.

Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for his 55th straight double-double, tying Jerry Lucas for the longest streak in franchise history.

Doncic scored 19 points in the second quarter to help Dallas build a 58-53 lead at the half.

The Mavericks used a 22-4 run to push the advantage to 89-65 with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Dallas led by 39 in the fourth, outscoring Sacramento 74-43 in the second half.

The Mavericks shot 55.4% and made 22 of 39 3-pointers for a season-best 56.4% beyond the arc.

Sacramento was limited to 38.9% shooting and fell to 0-9 when failing to reach 100 points.

UP NEXT

Sacramento will host Dallas again on Friday night.

—-

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.