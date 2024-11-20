Luka Doncic returns to Dallas Mavericks’ lineup after missing 1 game with a knee contusion

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas star guard Luka Doncic returned to the lineup in an NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the Mavericks’ previous game because of a right knee contusion. In his previous outing last Saturday, Doncic played a season-low 28 minutes in a 110-93 home win over San Antonio and scored 16 points — one more than his season low. He sat out the final eight minutes with the Mavericks comfortably ahead. Doncic won last season’s NBA scoring title, averaging 33.9 points per game.

