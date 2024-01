Luka Doncic returns for Mavs to face Lakers after missing 3 games because of sprained ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night after missing three games because of a sprained right ankle. Doncic is second in the NBA in scoring at 36.8 points per game and is tied for third in assists at 9.1. In 17 games against the Lakers, the 6-foot-7 superstar guard is averaging 25.8 points. The Mavericks entered the night tied for fifth in the Western Conference with a 24-17 record. Doncic and Kyrie Irving have played together in only 20 games. Dallas is 12-8 in those contests.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.